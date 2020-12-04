The Mandalorian brings back a character from the dead – and confirms [SPOILER] saved them

In Star Wars, no one’s ever really gone. Force Ghosts, mind jumps, and robotic legs are all fair game in a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian season 2 adds another one to the list, with “The Tragedy” revealing that a character once thought to have shuffled off this mortal coil is very much alive and kicking. And shooting.

Warning: spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 6 follow!

Boba Fett returned this week – and brought a sharpshooter with him. The “Previously On” recap prior to the episode likely ruined the big moment but, yes, Ming-Na Wen is back as the mercenary Fennec Shand.

Her return from the dead isn’t too much of a big deal as it seemed fairly predictable in the grand scheme of things, but it’s how she came back that’s the main talking point. Namely, yes, that was Boba Fett in the first season, and he was the one who was standing over Shand’s body after she was ‘killed’ on Tatooine.

It turns out, he’s a mighty fine tinkerer, too. Thanks to a bit of cybernetic ingenuity, Boba apparently brought her back from the brink of death. Her insides may need a little more oil to maintain than usual – Omega 3 isn’t going to cut it this time – but it’s good to see the sharp-shooting, even sharper-talking assassin back.

She’s by Mando’s side for the next few weeks. Her and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett have pledged to help rescue the child from the clutches of Moff Gideon.

From there, there’s every chance she could show up again in the planned Boba Fett spin-off. Maybe there we’ll finally learn how exactly she was brought back from the dead – it could even open up the possibility of other ‘dead’ characters returning thanks to the power of robotics. Looking at you, Darth Maul. Again.

