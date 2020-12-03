The Mandalorian actor Rosario Dawson is open to a return as Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson has confirmed the obvious: she wants to return as Ahsoka Tano after portraying the character for her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 episode, “The Jedi.”

“I mean, I would love that opportunity [to play Ahsoka Tano again],” Dawson told StarWars.com.

“I think it’s so cool that this show exists. I think it’s so cool that I got to show up and give information about this character, the Child, that everyone’s loved so much. You know, that she was not so much showing up as a cameo, but really being a storytelling device for new fans that have fallen in love with yet another new character that we’re getting to see grow.”

It's highly likely that Ahsoka Tano will re-appear in some form in a galaxy far, far away. For now, though, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 appears to be a one-off appearance for the character. We were holding out hope for her to return this year alongside Mando (and Grogu), but the reference to “cameo” is either very telling – or deliberately putting us off the scent entirely.

Dawson also mentioned the small, subtle detail that allowed her to really immerse herself in the role of Ahsoka Tano on-set: her blue contact lenses.

““There was one point, actually, where Dave [Filoni] was curious whether I should wear the contacts or not… I was like, ‘You can’t do this to me. I can’t not have blue eyes. That will just not be okay.’ And it really made all the difference.”

Let’s hope Dawson can bring out the contacts – and twin lightsabers – once more. Ahsoka Tano’s story, after all, is certainly not finished. Her hunt for Star Wars villain Admiral Thrawn is hopefully going to continue on Disney Plus at some point in the near-future.