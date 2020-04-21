The Lovebirds gets May release date on Netflix after canceled theatrical release

Michael Showalter's The Lovebirds is hitting Netflix May 22, after its initial April theatrical release was pulled due to theaters shutting across the world. You can check out the brand new trailer confirming the release date for the rom-com above.

Kumail Nanjiani is returning from his previous collaboration with Showalter, the 2017 romantic comedy The Big Sick, to star in The Lovebirds with Issa Rae. Nanjiani and Rae play a couple that unwittingly stumbles into and becomes entangled in a murder mystery. Here's the official description:

"A couple experiences a defining moment in the relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme - and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night."

The Lovebirds features a screenplay from Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall. Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer are starring alongside Nanjiani and Rae.

If The Big Sick is any indication, The Lovebirds is one to check out when it hits Netflix next month. Showalter's previous effort with Nanjiani is an incredibly heartfelt, and often heartwrenching look at a young couple being tested through grave illness. The Lovebirds doesn't seem nearly so tonally heavy - just watch the trailer - but Showalter could have some tricks up his sleeves in that regard.

