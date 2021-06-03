The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and others to be shown at Nacon Connect

Nacon has announced that it will be holding its Nacon Connect online press conference next month.

Nacon Connect will take place next month, and the publisher confirms that it will be showcasing a number of upcoming games. Some of these games include Blood Bowl 3, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. Alongside those games, there will also be accessories announced as well.

The event will be happening on July 6 at 10am PT / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST and will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel or on Twitch. While more details are said to be on the way, we do know that there will be new gameplay footage, announcements, and special guests featured during the conference.

Blood Bowl 3 is a sporty-like strategy game that's looking to launch at some point this year, with those that put in a pre-order being granted closed beta access. The closed beta registrations are open and will be taking place from June 3 through to June 13, 2021. Could we be seeing a release date confirmed?

For The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, it's a game focused around Gollum as the protagonist rather than the ring-thirsty anti-sidekick stalking the Hobbits as we see in the books and films. We saw the first gameplay footage revealed earlier this year but the game itself will now launch next year. When it does, we can expect to see raytracing and reduced loading times on the PS5. The game's appearance at Nacon Connect could quite possibly showcase some more gameplay footage.

After Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 had a rocky development journey with the lead writer being "suddenly terminated" and the senior narrative designer parting ways with the studio, Bloodlines 2 was eventually delayed indefinitely. However, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong is a narrative-driven RPG that lets you play as 3 vampires whose stories are connected, and will offer player choices to change the city of Boston. There could be a release date confirmed as so far we only know that Swansong is looking to launch sometime this year with the official Nacon page saying "Coming soon".

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is an upcoming racing title due to arrive in July and seems to keep the feeling of the previous games' racing fun intact. We do know that players will be heading to "a brand new, vast, and vibrant real-world location that’s been built at 1:1 scale," and we can likely expect to see a more in-depth look at the gameplay during Nacon Connect.

