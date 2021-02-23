Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delayed indefinitely

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed indefinitely while developer Hardsuit Labs will no longer be the lead developer on the game.

Publisher Paradox Interactive shared the news on its official website and via Twitter, adding that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be "leading the development", but offering no explanation as to why this is now happening.

While it is currently unclear if Hardsuit Labs is completely leaving the project, Bloodlines 2 is now going to be worked on by a different studio. This means that not only has the game's planned 2021 release date been scrapped, but Paradox has also stopped accepting pre-orders for the game.

"As you have noticed, we’ve been keeping pretty quiet for a while. With this in mind, the first piece of news we have for you is to confirm that Bloodlines 2 is still in development,” Paradox Interactive explained.

If the statement is anything to go by, it sounds as though whatever has happened with Hardsuit Labs is amicable, as Paradox notes "we'd like to take this opportunity to honor Hardsuit Labs for their efforts and thank them for their hard work on the project".

"The studio has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2", the statement reads.

Paradox ends by saying that it is "thankful for your continuous support throughout the game’s development" and that it hopes to share more with the community about the title soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was announced back in 2019 and slated for release in 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC with versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X coming as well. However, just last year, the game was hit with a delay and the release date was pushed back to 2021. Now, it seems, there is no release date at all, leaving fans in the dark about when they will finally get a chance to play the much-anticipated sequel.

