The Last of Us series’ newest character might have just been revealed thanks to social media

The Last of Us series could be adding yet another original character to its cast according to an actor’s social media bio.

As spotted on Natasha Mumba’s Instagram account (H/T Screen Rant), the Y: The Last Man actor will apparently be playing Kim Tembo in the upcoming HBO show. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of writing, however, so we should still take this casting with a pinch of salt.

Don’t bother racking your memories – or save files – for any intel on the new inclusion. If confirmed, Kim Tembo would be a completely original character not seen in either The Last of Us or its sequel.

That, of course, has set the community abuzz. Those on The Last of Us’ subreddit have theories ranging from having ties to the ill-fated Henry and Sam to being a more fleshed-out Firefly from the games.

Either way, The Last of Us is dead set on fleshing out the game’s original story with unfamiliar elements. Another actor has also confirmed he’s playing a character, which IMDb has listed as the brand-new 'Mr. Adler.'

It seems The Last of Us series will be going off the beaten path on HBO and is set to expand on the game’s classic journey that sees survivors Joel and Ellie head west across a Clicker-infested landscape.

One recent set photo, though, looks familiar enough: Ellie (Bella Ramsay), Joel (Pedro Pascal), and Tess (Anna Torv) are facing down a whole lot of fungus. Gross.

