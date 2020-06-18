How long is The Last of Us Part 2? Here's how many hours the campaign takes to beat

Whether you're planning to pick it up at launch, or simply curious about the scale of Naughty Dog's latest adventure, you're probably wondering... how long is The Last of Us Part 2, exactly? Not just thematically in comparison to the size of the original game, but in cold, hard terms; how many hours does it take to complete The Last of Us Part 2's campaign from start to finish?

The answer isn't as easy to define as you might think, however, as your time spent wandering infected America can vary wildly, depending on the difficulty setting you've chosen, the amount you're willing to explore its open-ended levels, and how you approach combat.

How long is The Last of Us Part 2?

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

How to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers on the internet, social media, and in real life

Approximately The Last of Us Part 2's campaign length is about 20 to 30 hours, made of 11 distinct chapters.

To give you a rough benchmark, I played on Medium difficulty, found about 80% of The Last of Us Part 2's collectables, and stealthed my way through most of the game's combat encounters, and my final save came in at the 22 hour mark. By comparison, our Guides Editor Leon Hurley beat the game in just over 32 hours, having explored every nook and cranny of Naughty Dog's levels, including backtracking to make sure he hadn't missed anything.

The campaign is also there to be replayed, with a Last of Us Part 2 New Game Plus mode, customisable difficulty settings including Permadeath and Grounded Mode, and bonus features such as The Last of Part 2 Cheat Codes. There's also reams of supplementary content to enjoy in the Extras section of the game, which contains never-before-seen concept art and highly detailed model viewer which reveals more about some of the allies and enemies you'll encounter in the campaign.

All told, you could easily soak up 50+ hours of your free time in The Last Of Us Part 2 if you're particularly fond of its excellent campaign. There may be no Factions multiplayer mode included this time around, then, but the value for money of Naughty Dog's sequel is still excellent.

