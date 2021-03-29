The Last of Us fan spots the Uncharted 3 bar in the first game

A fan of The Last of Us has spotted an Easter Egg of the bar from Uncharted 3 in the Pittsburgh section of the first game.

This find was originally shared in the game’s Subreddit by user u/bucks800 who captioned the post: “The Bar from Uncharted 3’s first chapter can be found in The Last of Us!” The bar, called O’Sullivans - which is believed to be a reference to Uncharted’s Sully - appears in both games however in The Last of Us the bar is a little worse for wear what with it being found in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

In Uncharted 3 the bar is actually located in London, which is a world away from Pittsburgh, USA where Joel, Ellie, Sam, and Henry are attempting to survive the breakout. However, as one fellow fan suggested in the comments of the post: “We'll pretend it's a chain.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg as far as Uncharted references in The Last of Us series are concerned as fans have also spotted several other nods and references in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 . This includes finding a Weston’s Pharmacy pill bottle in The Last of Us 2 and the first game’s DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind, as well as noticing a couple of familiar faces in a piece of artwork hanging in Joel’s Jackson home. Some references are so hidden that they even managed to go unnoticed for seven years after The Last of Us’ initial release.