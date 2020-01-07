Uncharted 3 treasures location guide – free with PlayStation Plus in January 2020

We all know that Nathan Drake is constantly on the hunt for new loot and artefacts to add to his collection, but without your guidance it's possible for him to miss every one of the Uncharted 3 treasures during this instalment of his adventures. In fact, he could happily breeze past all 100 treasures and reach the credits of Drake's Deception without so much as a cocked eyebrow, but we know that's not what you want from this game.

With that in mind, we’ve explored the nooks and crannies of each level and found every last one of the Uncharted 3 treasures collectibles (including the strange relic), and provided both video and text walkthrough guides so you can go out there and do the same. After all, these things belong in a museum, right Indy... err, Drake? If you've somehow overlooked Uncharted 3 in the past, or haven't played it since the PS3 days, then now is a great time to revisit as Drake's Deception is available as part of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, one of your free PS Plus games for January 2020.





Chapter 1 (2 treasures)

Above: All treasures from chapter 1





1. After you’re thrown through the window and into the bar below, check the jukebox against the back wall for a treasure.





2. After emerging from the bathroom, but before leaving the bar, check the shelf behind the bar.





Chapter 2 (7 treasures)

Above: All treasures from chapter 2





1. In the very first room, check the third cannon on your right.





2. Continue past the cannons, sticking to your right. Instead of walking up the stairs at the back of the room, enter the area to the right and check behind a potted plant.





3. After your ejection from the museum, make sure to check a door on the right side of the street, near the blue car.





4. When the road forks for the second time (after the scene with the nasty fruit), enter the market area and look on the left side of the street. There is a stand with jars on top, as well as the fourth treasure.





5. From treasure four, continue down the street as it winds to the left. Look for a skinny staircase on your left and climb it to find another treasure.





6. After you swing from the broken yellow pipe to the balcony nearby, make sure to walk all the way to the other end and find the treasure near the potted plant.





7. Climb to the top of the Hotel Arrecife sign to find a treasure.





Chapter 3 (3 treasures)

Above: All treasures from chapter 3





1. After swinging from the horizontal lamp post, drop down to the balcony below. Run all the way to the other side and look on the ground near a bench for this treasure.





2. As soon as you enter the museum via the blue balcony door, look for an old diving suit. Check the arms for the treasure.





3. From the previous treasure, walk over to where you originally entered this room back in chapter 2. There is a treasure between the lever and the wall.





Jump to Section: