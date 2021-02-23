The Last of Us 2 player shows off ingenious ammo-saving trick

A devilish trick has been discovered in The Last of Us 2, where you can feed regular "runner" infected to Clickers in order to distract them.

The discovery comes courtesy of the clip just below, which was posted to The Last of Us subreddit. In the clip, we can see Ellie venturing around a ruined Seattle, and encountering two Clickers and two runner infected. When left with just one of each enemy variant, the player grabs the runner as a shield and lets the Clicker chow down on the hapless infected, while they maneuver around the back of them for a finishing blow with a large knife.

We absolutely didn't know this was a thing in The Last of Us 2, and it turns out neither did plenty of other players. The comments underneath the subreddit post are full of people remarking at the discovery of the feature, including some revealing that you can pull a similar stunt when holding a human enemy hostage, using them as a shield and bait for an enemy infected to chomp on.

It actually wasn't that long ago that fans discovered another secret in the form of a The Last of Us 2 Supernatural easter egg. At the very beginning of this year, a player discovered a letter in the Seattle Convention Center area of The Last of Us 2, which appeared to be from Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles, addressed to co-star Misha Collins. The letter pointed to the former being in the Convention Center at the time of the apocalypse and meeting his untimely demise there.

Speculation has been rampant of late that Naughty Dog is working on a remastered version of the 2020 game for PS5. Last month in January, a storied leaker claimed that a PS5 patch for the sequel was in the works at Naughty Dog, but they were unsure whether development was continuing for the upgrade. We'll just have to wait and see as to whether Ellie's adventure gets an upgrade.