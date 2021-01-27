The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch was recently in the works, claims leaker

The Last of Us 2 PS5 patch was in the works, according to a recent rumor doing the rounds from a series insider.

Yesterday on January 26, ResetEra user Navtra - who correctly predicted many of the announcements in last year's PS5 showcase - was asked by another user if they should wait to pick up The Last of Us 2, in case a new upgrade or content was coming down the line for Naughty Dog's sequel. "I know a patch was in the works at some point but I'm not sure if it's still happening or when," Navtra replied. "I'd be surprised if it doesn't get a patch, though."

Right now, you can play The Last of Us 2 on your PS5 through the console's backwards compatibility feature. The claim from the ResetEra user insinuates that the game could be getting some bonus features, if the next-gen PS5 patch for the game does actually go ahead. In other next-gen ports, that's often meant boosts to things like frame-rate and resolution, but there's no word on what it might look like in this case.

Just recently, this particular ResetEra user has been the source for another supposed leak: Death Stranding Extended Edition. Alongside the claim of an upgrade for Naughty Dog's sequel, the user also claimed that a definitive edition of Kojima Productions' game was in the works for PS4 and PS5, and would offer brand new story content, among other new bonuses.

Right now though, we'll have to wait and see whether this claim actually turns out to be true. We'd absolutely be up for playing through Naughty Dog's epic all over again, though. To see why we ranked it our number two game of last year, head over to our full game of the year 2020 writeup for more.

