The Last of Us 2 out of bounds video highlights hidden design tricks

A fan of The Last of Us 2 has revealed what's going on outside the game's boundaries at various points in the game.

In the video just below, you can see some hidden details about what's going on outside the player's field of view while you're playing The Last of Us 2. This is the latest in a series of videos from the particular YouTube channel, where the creator hijacks the in-game camera to take it wherever they want, at any point during the game.

The result is the reveal of a boatload of tricks employed by developer Naughty Dog. For example, Ellie's animation in the final scene stops as soon as the credits roll, and when Ellie hears Joel shouting for her behind a locked door during a PTSD-inducing sequence, Joel isn't actually there, it's just a recording of his voice playing out.

If you're interested in what goes on behind the scenes of Naughty Dog's expansive sequel, we'd definitely recommend giving the full video above a watch. Additionally, the full series of "out of bounds" videos lets users ask the channel to show whatever details they want uncovering, so the full series is absolutely worth a watch for curious fans of the sequel.

Recently, we've seen a slew of other cool creations from fans of The Last of Us 2. One fan in particular, for example, imagined what the characters of the game would look like 30 years later, resulting in some inspired artwork, while other players have been rediscovering an easter egg for Naughty Dog's 2013 original game buried in Dontnod's Life is Strange 2.

