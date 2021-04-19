The Last of Us fans are rediscovering the Clicker easter egg in Life is Strange 2

The Last of Us fans are rediscovering the Clicker Easter egg found in Life is Strange 2.

As shared in The Last of Us Subreddit , fans of the apocalyptic action game are being reminded of a pretty clear reference to the game in chapter 2 of Life is Strange 2 .

In the narrative adventure, brothers Sean and Daniel - who are running away from home - find themselves strolling through the forest when the younger of the two spots a strange-looking fungus growing on a nearby tree. Daniel, having spotted the mushroom-clad tree, notes to his brother “uhh… you see that? Looks like a Clicker…” Sean then starts making a clicking noise replicating the infected found in The Last of Us and scaring his younger sibling.

As well as being referenced in other games, Naughty Dog’s influential survival horror game is also hiding its fair share of references which can be found in our The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs list. Primarily those from other Naughty Dog series like Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and Jak & Daxter.

As for Life is Strange, the next game in the series has been revealed to be Life is Strange: True Colors . This will be the fourth game in the series after the original Life is Strange game, its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm , and Life is Strange 2. It'll also be developed by Deck Nine, not original developer Dontnod, after rumors that the original studio had moved on from the series.