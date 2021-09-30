The Game Awards 2021 returns to a real-life showfloor in December

The Game Awards 2021 is returning as a live, in-person show in December.

As sure a sign as any that nature could be starting to heal, Geoff Keighley is emerging from his Death Stranding bunker to host The Game Awards 2021 in person at a real-life showfloor. The event is happening on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, where it's taken place every year since 2015 until the pandemic turned it into a virtual event for 2020.

Of course, the invite-only event will be available to watch from home thanks to a free 4K UHD livestream that'll be hosted on more than 40 platforms. Exact times have yet to be revealed, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more, and you can bet we'll share the stream live right here at GamesRadar as well.

"We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games," said Keighley. "Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium."

Last year, The Last of Us 2 all but swept The Game Awards, winning the vast majority of awards it was nominated for, with the only exceptions being Ghost of Tsushima for Best Art Direction and Final Fantasy 7 Remake for Best Score and Music. It's less clear what the game of 2021 will be, especially since there's still a few months left in the year, but a few surefire contenders are Hitman 3, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

