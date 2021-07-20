New The Flash set photos might hint at more than one Barry Allen in the DC movie.

In the pictures, Ezra Miller's Barry appears to be talking to someone who looks very similar. The other actor also has what looks to be a rig of some kind attached to them, sparking speculation that this could be for face replacement via VFX work further down the line. Check out the photos below.

We’re seeing double 👀 Check out these new images from #TheFlash set. Is Barry meeting himself from an alternate timeline? #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/QGcAYOrGujJuly 19, 2021 See more

While it's possible Barry is just chatting to someone sporting a similar outfit and hairstyle, The Flash is confirmed to involve the multiverse – making it a bit more likely that this really is Barry meeting a double from another timeline. This also wouldn't be the first time that Barry has met himself, either. In The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, Miller had a cameo appearance opposite Grant Gustin's version of the speedster. Plus, there's the fact that The Flash is going to involve two Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both appear as their respective versions of the Caped Crusader.

More photos from the set of The Flash have given us our first look at Keaton back as Bruce Wayne, with another picture from director Andy Muschietti teasing the actor's Batman costume. Sasha Calle's Supergirl has also been glimpsed in action, along with Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

The Flash is expected to draw from the Flashpoint comic book storyline, which saw Barry accidentally ruin the timeline after going back in time to prevent the death of his mother. Barry's history-changing abilities were last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League – though that movie isn't considered canon to the DCEU, so don't expect The Flash to pick up where it left off.

Despite the The Flash's multiverse connections, it does seem it will still be linked to the DCEU as we know it, as also suggested by Affleck's involvement. Set photos showed an advertisement on a bus of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and Calle's Supergirl costume bears some resemblance to Henry Cavill's Superman suit.

The Flash's cast also includes Maribel Verdú as Barry's mother Nora Allen, with Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Henry Allen due to scheduling conflicts.

The film is due for release November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.