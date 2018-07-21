The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald gives us our first look at a classic Harry Potter character

We've had our first proper look at Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, courtesy of a new trailer (above), which dropped during Warner Bros' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con 2018.

Not only does the trailer show us a young Newt and Dumbledore at Hogwarts, but it also gives us a good look at villain Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, who also turned up in Hall H. There's lots to love about this trailer - all those fantastic beasts! - but the one moment which really got me excited comes right at the end when we're treated to our first look at iconic Harry Potter character Nicolas Flamel.

Fans will recognise the name immediately as the alchemist and only known maker of the Philosopher's Stone who is referenced throughout the first Harry Potter book. Despite being a major character in the Harry Potter universe, we've never seen him on screen before, but it looks like Flamel will have a role in Fantastic Beasts 2, which makes sense as Flamel is a good friend of Dumbledore's in the book.

Played by Brontis Jodorowsky, he appears in the trailer quite pale, giving Jacob cause to ask: "Are you a ghost?" Harry Potter fans will love seeing this further reference to the books in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but it remains to be seen how big of a role Jodorowsky will have or whether it's more of a cameo.

