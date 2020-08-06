The Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal will be free upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will both be free upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X .

Bethesda announced the upgrade option today. It's exciting to hear that both the rip-snorting shooter and the enchanting MMO are coming to next-gen consoles at all, and the fact that they'll be free to players who own their current-gen versions is even better. Xbox One owners will be able to move to Xbox Series X, and PS4 players will be able to move to PS5 – "when those versions are available," mind you, which won't be when the consoles launch this holiday season.

Note that this upgrade offer will be available to "players who own or purchase either title," so if you've yet to buy Doom Eternal or The Elder Scrolls Online, you can grab a console copy now and secure a free next-gen copy in the process. Both games are great and worth playing, but if you've been waiting for an excuse to jump into either, now's your chance.

Bethesda said that it's also working to "ensure both titles will support backwards compatibility when the new consoles launch." In other words, if things go according to plan, you'll be able to play Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online on next-gen consoles at launch by running their current-gen versions through backwards compatibility. However, the updated next-gen versions with graphical upgrades and other enhancements won't arrive until later. So in this case, backwards compatibility will act as a tide-me-over that lets early next-gen adopters make use of their new console.

These are the first games that Bethesda has announced for next-gen consoles, but the studio says it is "committed to offer free upgrades for current-generation console owners of existing Bethesda titles we bring forward." So if, say, Fallout 76 or Skyrim come to PS5 and Xbox Series X, those will be free as well.

Bethesda says that more information, including more precise release windows for each game and a list of next-gen enhancements, will be shared in the weeks and months ahead. It sounds like we may get some sort of update at QuakeCon, which runs this weekend from August 7 through August 9. When we know more, you'll know more.