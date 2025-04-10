Nintendo clears up online confusion, confirms physical Switch 2 Edition games come with the original game and next-gen upgrade on the same card

Physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games include the base game and the next-gen upgrade all on the same card, despite rumors to the contrary.

Nintendo cleared up the online confusion earlier today in a statement to Vooks, confirming that Switch 2 Edition physical boxes aren't just Switch 1 cards with a download code attached, although "some publishers may release Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games as download codes in physical packaging, with no game card."

Last week, physical collectors were in a bit of a frenzy over a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition box cover that said it "Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. Upgrade pack also available separately." A customer service representative then seemed to confirm the pricier next-gen boxes would only include the next-gen upgrade as a code, which isn't actually what's happening

Bundling a download code with a Switch 1 card would mean people wouldn't be able to borrow or buy second-hand Switch 2 copies without also paying for an upgrade pack, and it would have been especially worrying to anyone concerned about game preservation because, you know, how would anyone new access that extra content once the Switch 2's eShop eventually goes dark? Thankfully, Nintendo first-party games, at least, are taking a simpler route.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games were already a little contentious since Nintendo is essentially charging for tech enhancements on a select few OG Switch games, though Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are also getting all-new content, in fairness. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond are the only other currently announced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games.

Otherwise, if you already own any of them on the original Nintendo Switch, you can simply pay a fee on the new console to get all the upgrades. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are getting totally free upgrades, too.

For now, check out some of the other upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to after the console launches on June 5.