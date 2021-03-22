The Boys spin-off adds three new leads to its cast

Amazon Prime's upcoming The Boys spin-off series is filling out its cast, with three more young superheroes now on board.

Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, and Maddie Phillips have now been cast as leads in the upcoming superhero show. They'll join Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway , who have already been cast.

Set in the US' only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International, the organisation from The Boys who monetizes society's caped crusaders), the series is described as irreverent and R-rated – naturally. It will explore the lives of the college's hormonal and competitive young superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities from Vought. The currently untitled project is being written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg.

So, where might you have seen the new cast members before? McGhie recently starred in the Netflix crime drama Unbelievable alongside Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever, while Carrero is known for her voice work in animated series Elena of Avalor and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Phillips recently played the co-lead in Netflix's teen comedy drama Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Meanwhile, The Boys season 3 is currently filming . Following a group of vigilantes as they take on corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers, the series' cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr.