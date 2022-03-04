The Batman post-credit scene: how many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

The Batman is now out in theaters, and we're sure the question on many people's lips is the same: are there any post-credits scenes? After all, you need to know when it's safe to leave the cinema, right? And these days there's every chance that some kind of vital plot point or teaser for another movie will drop after the credits have started rolling.

But does this apply to The Batman? While there aren't any sequels confirmed just yet for director Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader, there may be some seeds at the end of the movie which will bear fruit in the future. So, scroll on to find out everything you need to know about The Batman post-credits scenes – and beware, there are spoilers for the movie further down.

How many The Batman post-credits scenes are there?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

There's kind of a The Batman post-credits scene... At the end of the final credits, something happens. However, calling it a "scene" may be a bit of a stretch – you'll have to wait and see for yourself. However, we can confirm that it doesn't add anything to the plot or set up a sequel, so you'd be safe to skip it if you don't want to hang around for an extra few minutes.

Warning: from this point on, there will be The Batman spoilers. You have been warned.

The Batman post-credits scene, explained

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Two words flash up on the screen: "Good Bye?" in neon green type, followed by a chaotic jumble of images that resemble the Riddler's cipher.

Eventually, they even out into text, which flashes up blink-and-you'll-miss-it fast. The text appears to be a link to the Riddler's website, "Rata Alada" (which translates to "winged rat" in English), and plays an important part in the movie as Batman cracks the Riddler's code.

What's more, if you visit the website ( www.rataalada.com ), you'll encounter three riddles. If you answer all of these correctly, you'll be prompted for a password ("promise"), which will then let you view a video.

Need a hand working out the answers to Riddler's riddles? They are *spoilers* "Mask," "Renewal," and "Confusion."

The unlocked video in question is from the movie – it's a mayoral campaign video for Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas, but the Riddler has added a few notes. The word "HUSH!" are painted over Thomas Wayne's face.

Now, this could be a reference to the comics, in which Hush is Bruce Wayne's childhood friend Thomas Elliot. Elliot blames Thomas Wayne for saving the lives of his parents when he was actively trying to murder them to inherit their fortune, and eventually aligns himself with the Ridder and takes on the 'Hush' moniker. In The Batman movie, Thomas Elliot is the journalist who looks into the Wayne family's history, but they are apparently killed by Carmine Falcone. Could they return as a future villain in subsequent Batman movies? We'll have to wait and see.

