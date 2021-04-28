The BAFTA TV awards 2021 nominations list in full

The BAFTA TV awards nominations are out – the annual awards show celebrates the best in British TV and, this year, Small Axe leads the way. The anthology series about the lives of Caribbean immigrants in London was created and directed by filmmaker Steve McQueen and received 15 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress nods for John Boyega and Letitia Wright.

Netflix period drama The Crown follows with 10 nominations, while Michaela Coel's powerful depiction of sexual assault I May Destroy You has eight and Normal People, the miniseries based on Sally Rooney's bestselling novel, has seven. Elsewhere, Paul Ritter has a posthumous nomination in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category for his role in sitcom Friday Night Dinner – the actor died of a brain tumor earlier this month. Read on to see the full list of 2021 BAFTA TV award nominees.

Interested in more awards show chatter? Check out our guide to the biggest talking points at the 2021 Oscars .

Drama Series

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Single Drama

Anthony – BBC One

On the Edge: BBW – Channel 4

Sitting in Limbo – BBC One

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Miniseries

Adult Material – Channel 4

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

International Series

Little America – Apple TV Plus

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville) – BBC Four

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts – BBC One

Inside No. 9 – BBC Two

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O'Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Michael Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie to You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9 – BBC Two

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

Eastenders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs. – Sky One

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern's Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman's House of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats – Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Must-See Moment

Bridgerton, Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown – Netflix

Britain's Got Talent, Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests – ITV

Eastenders, Gray kills Chantelle – BBC One

Gogglebox, reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference – Channel 4

The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker arrives – Disney Plus

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave – BBC Two

Current Affairs

America's War on Abortion (Exposure) – ITV

Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary – BBC Two

The Battle for Hong Kong (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Al Jazeera English

Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – BBC Four

Surviving COVID – Channel 4

Factual Series

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Once Upon a Time in Iraq – BBC Two

Reality & Constructed Factual

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across the World – BBC Two

The School That Tried to End Racism – Channel 4

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Specialist Factual

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

The Surgeon's Cut – Netflix

News Coverage

BBC News at Ten: Prime Minister Admitted to Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

England V West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

Live Event

Life Drawing Live! – BBC Four

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Short-Form Programme

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band with Learning Disabilities – Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

They Saw the Sun First – Red Bull TV

Director: Fiction

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People – BBC Three

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (episode 3) – Netflix

Michaela Coel & Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Director: Factual

Xavier Alford, Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) – BBC Four

James Bluemel, Once Upon a Time in Iraq – BBC Two

Teresa Griffiths, Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – BBC Two

Deeyah Khan, America's War on Abortion (Exposure) – ITV

Director: Multi-Camera

Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

Ken Burton, Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – BBC One

Marcus Viner, ENO's Drive & Live: La Bohème – Sky Arts

Nikki Parsons, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

Writer: Drama

Alastair Siddons & Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Writer: Comedy

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Daisy May Cooper & Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal – BBC Two

Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

Costume Design

Sex Education – Netflix

Small Axe – BBC One

Belgravia – ITV

The Crown – Netflix

Makeup & Hair Design

I May Destroy You – BBC One

The Crown – Netflix

Small Axe – BBC One

The Great – Starzplay

Editing: Fiction

Small Axe – BBC One

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Normal People (episode 5) – BBC Three

Quiz – ITV

Editing: Factual

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 3) – BBC Two

Lee Miller – A Life on the Front Line – BBC Two

Once Upon a Time in Iraq (episode 2) – BBC Two

Original Music

The Third Day (episode 3) – Sky Atlantic

Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Roadkill – BBC One

The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment Craft Team

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Last Night at the Proms – BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – ITV

Production Design

Small Axe – BBC One

His Dark Materials – BBC One

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

Sex Education – Netflix

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

Little Birds – Sky Atlantic

Devs – BBC Two

Small Axe – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Photography: Factual

The Great Mountain Sheep Gather – BBC Four

Tiny World – Apple TV Plus

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – Netflix

Marina Abramović Takes Over TV – Sky Arts

Scripted Casting

Small Axe – BBC One

Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Sex Education – Netflix

The Third Day – Sky Atlantic

Sound: Fiction

His Dark Materials (episode 7) – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

The Crown – Netflix

Sound: Factual

Earth at Night in Colour – Apple TV Plus

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Netflix

Hitsville: The Making of Motown – Sky Documentaries

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

The Crown – Netflix

War of the Worlds – FOX

Cursed – Netflix

Cursed – Netflix His Dark Materials – BBC One

Titles & Graphic Identity

Devs – BBC Two

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – Netflix

Dracula – BBC One

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse – Sky One

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Georgi Banks-Davies (Director), I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Harry Tulley (Dubbing Mixer), Anthony – BBC One

Stephen S. Thompson (Writer), Sitting in Limbo – BBC One

William Stefan Smith (Director), On the Edge: BBW – Channel 4

Emerging Talent: Factual