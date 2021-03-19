Ted Lasso is competing in a FIFA tournament starting today

A global FIFA 21 tournament starring Ted Lasso and Trevor Noah will kick off later today, according to a press release from EA. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more details

Jason Sudeikis will play in character as Ted Lasso, the American college football coach turned English Premier League coach. Playing in the tourney alongside him is Brendan Hunt (AKA Coach Beard), Ted Lasso's longtime assistant and friend. "Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA Sports FIFA esports competition," Sudeikis says in a statement. "That said, Ted's passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world's most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso."

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard will be joined by Trevor Noah, who will be playing himself, and other celebs like singers Becky G and Nicky Jam, as well as a host of professional FIFA players. Four FIFA community members who were chosen via video submission contest will also join the competition. The competition in question is the EA Sports FIFA Global Series Face-Off, which pits teams composed of pros, cells, and community members against each other in FIFA Ultimate Team for a chance to win a share of a $25,000 prize pool.

The FIFA 21 Global Series Face-Off featuring Ted Lasso, Trevor Noah, and more will kick off today, Friday March 19 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 4pm GMT on EA Sports FIFA Twitch and EA Sports YouTube channels.