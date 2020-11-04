Surprise Xbox Series S pre-order stock ahead of UK launch - get it before it's gone

In surprising news, it would appear that Xbox Series S stock is back at Microsoft's official UK store. Namely, you can configure a bundle via the company's website to either get the next-gen console by itself or with some accessories for a little extra cash. Because those peripherals have been discounted (the new controller is £11 less than normal, for instance), that's not a bad deal at all.

Considering the fact that Xbox Series S pre-orders have been so hard to come by, their return to the official store is a pleasant way to start a Wednesday. Unfortunately the same can't be said about the Xbox Series X (which is still resolutely sold out), but this suggests there could be a chance of the next-gen system coming back into stock before the November 10 release date.

Anyway, enough chatter. Here's the deal. And move fast as it almost certainly won't last long.

Xbox Series S | £249.99 at Microsoft

We've been hoping for more stock before release day, and it seems that we've struck lucky - more consoles have appeared at Microsoft's official store. We can't be sure how long that'll last, so move quickly to avoid disappointment!View Deal

