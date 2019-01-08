Surprise! There’s new Captain Marvel footage – and the Skrulls take centre stage

Captain Marvel is sure to kick off what should be a rollercoaster of a 2019 for Marvel Studios. But there have been doubts about Carol Danvers’ on-screen debut. Can Brie Larson carry the MCU on her shoulders? Will it be a bland origin story? How well will the Skrulls fit in? Well, the latest Captain Marvel trailer, which debuted during the College Football Championship Game, has done a helluva lot to throw any potential fears to the wayside – and then some.

I don’t want to use the G-word, but watch the Captain Marvel trailer above and tell me you don’t get a Guardians of the Galaxy vibe. It’s fun, frenetic, and Brie Larson crackles with the sort of righteous energy that was perhaps missing from the pair of trailers we’ve already witnessed.

This isn’t just a re-purposed cut, either. There’s plenty of new footage as we see a Skrull transformation – in case we were left in any doubt who the Big Bads of the movie and potentially Marvel’s future are – and a potential Kree-Skrull war as Ronan the Accuser looks out a giant space war being waged overhead.

Plus, in one score for the ‘Jude Law is secretly a villain’ theory, his (still as-yet-unnamed) character venomously spits out a line that’ll probably drive Captain Marvel for years to come: “You’re not as strong as you think.”

But that’s not all. There’s Carol Danvers and Nick Fury bouncing off each other, showcasing the signature chemistry that must have had the (now) one-eyed ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director rushing to get in touch with Captain Marvel during the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene. In one of the trailer’s best moments, Danvers questions the logic behind S.H.I.E.L.D.’s logo being draped across the group’s clothing, despite being a covert operation. Heh. Now that you mention it...

All in all, it’s a brilliant trailer, and one Marvel should lean on going forward when marketing Captain Marvel. Not only does Brie Larson now looks like she belongs (even with that terribly cheesy Nine Inch Nails shirt), it’s clear that she can forge forward in the MCU come Avengers 4: Endgame – and whatever else may come her way.

Oh and, Thanos? I hope you were paying attention to that Photon Blast. The next one’s coming your way.

Captain Marvel is just one of many new Marvel movies heading our way over the next few years. What one are you most looking forward to?