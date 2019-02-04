Watch every Super Bowl trailer you might have missed

How about that game, huh? Whether you watched the Super Bowl or not, we're here to make your life a little bit easier with a recap of every Super Bowl trailer released before, during, and after the game.

Want to take a another look at that super short Avengers 4: Endgame trailer? We don't blame you. Missed the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark teaser? Watch it below. Think that Bud Light/Game of Thrones season 8 ad was all a dream? We have bad news...

As well as all the teasers mentioned above, we also got Super Bowl trailers for Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Us, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs and Shaw, The Handmaid's Tale season 3, and Wonder Park.

There were also a bunch of Super Bowl trailers that may not have been on your radar, but might now be furiously beeping into sight. Check out the debut of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone trailer to see what I mean, and also be sure to catch up on Hanna before its pilot vanishes from Amazon Prime.

Sure, the Patriots may have won in a snoozefest, but there's plenty to get excited about elsewhere. While most of the Super Bowl trailers were fairly short, it was more than enough to get us hyped for the upcoming movies and new TV shows set to come this year.

Whether you missed the Super Bowl completely or you just watch to watch all the Super Bowl trailers again - who could blame you? - you're in the right place, because we have every teaser, TV spot, and tidbit below for you to watch.

And, no, before you ask, we didn’t get a Star Wars 9 Super Bowl trailer (*sobs*).

Avengers: Endgame

While most of us were probably expecting a bit more from the Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer, the above 30-second teaser was a pleasant surprise. Although, at first glance, it doesn't give much away, if we're being honest, we don't really want to see much more from one of the biggest films of the year, do we? Plus, the trailer does give us something... a super depressing look at the world post-Snap. As the poster in the trailer says, "Where do we go, now they're gone?"

Read more: Avengers: Endgame trailer breakdown - 9 Easter eggs, references, and takeaways you might have missed from the first look teaser

Captain Marvel

Don't forget that there's another new Marvel movie out before Endgame rolls around! Carol Danvers is here to make sure you know it, too. The above 30-second spot, which debuted during the Super Bowl, charts Captain Marvel's rise from human to Kree warrior before eventually ending the trailer by going Binary. March 8 can't come soon enough.

Read more: The first Captain Marvel screening reaction is out - and Goose the cat is MVP

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Want to know if it's possible to set your nerves on edge in just 15 seconds? Watch the above Super Bowl trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. If you dare... Based on a series of '80s books of the same name, we don't know much about this upcoming film from Guillermo del Toro yet, but if this teaser is anything to go by, it's not for the faint of heart. The trailer also came with a first look poster, which you can check out below...

Read more: The most anticipated upcoming horror movies of 2019 and beyond

Toy Story 4

Disney waited until quite a while after the end of the game to drop its Toy Story 4 Super Bowl trailer, but it was worth the wait. Again, the above teaser is not that long clocking in at just 30-seconds, but it does give us our first look at original Toy Story character Bo Peep, who we haven't seen since Toy Story 2.

Read more: The most anticipated new Disney movies of 2019 and beyond

Us

The thought of a fumble isn't the only scary thing on Super Bowl viewers' minds after this new Us trailer. Filled with dread and Jordan Peele's trademark sense of everyday horror come to life, the second Us trailer is one not to be missed.

Read more: The 30 best horror movies that will haunt you long after the credits roll

Alita: Battle Angel

It's not all shocks and surprises when it comes to the 2019 Super Bowl trailers. We also got one last big, exciting look at Alita: Battle Angel before it arrives in theatres on February 14. It looks like no other movie out this year and the above 30-second spot is sure to get your pulse racing.

The Twilight Zone season 1

Don't adjust your sets. The Twilight Zone is making a comeback and Jordan Peele is involved via the medium of the above trippy trailer. This is one spooky anthology series not to be missed.

Hobbs and Shaw

While Dwayne Johnson teased a Super Bowl trailer for upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw on his Instagram, the first look trailer actually dropped a few days before on Friday. However, the above trailer was also shown during the Super Bowl and with 2 minutes and 56 seconds of non-stop action, you know you want to watch it again.

Read more: Has Fast & Furious gone full sci-fi? The Hobbs & Shaw writer answers our questions about THAT trailer

The Handmaid's Tale season 3

Not all the Super Bowl trailers can't be superheroes and sunshine now, can they? The trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 3 has a message for those watching: Wake up. You certainly will after watching this murky TV spot.

Hanna season 1

Remember when The Cloverfield Paradox dropped out of nowhere last year? Hanna's doing something pretty similar. Watch the Hanna trailer above and, if it takes your fancy, you'll be pleased to know that the pilot will be up on Amazon Prime for the whole of February 4.

Wonder Park

Pre-game Super Bowl trailers are a thing now. Who'd have thunk it? Wonder Park, Paramount's latest feature animation, has its brand-new trailer out just before the mid-game mad rush. It's a good thing, too: we get to clap eyes on some gorgeous animation and a genuinely interesting premise before its release on March 15.

Oh, and if you want to watch that... 'interesting' Game of Thrones/Bud Light ad as well (WHY?!), here you go:

Discover more must-watch movies of the year with the below video of our most exciting upcoming releases of 2019.