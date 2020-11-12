Suicide Squad TV show adds several cast members as James Gunn confirms its ties to the DCEU

Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad TV spin-off starring John Cena, has filled out its cast. Not only that, but James Gunn has confirmed what we already suspected – the HBO Max series will connect to the wider DCEU-at-large.

Deadline reported that Danielle Brooks, best known for playing Taystee in Orange is the New Black, would be joining the cast as Leota Adebayo.

On Instagram, Gunn elaborated on the character, saying Adebayo will be “someone you’ll all be talking about” and a role written specifically for Brooks.

Gunn didn’t stop there. The director – who will be penning Peacemaker as well as directing a handful of episodes of himself – announced that Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick will play a character called Auggie Smith. Chris Conrad will add to the collection of spandex on offer by playing Vigilante, an anti-hero with a history of clashes against Peacemaker in the comics.

Someone else from The Suicide Squad movie cast will also be showing up. Jennifer Holland, who is set to play Emilia Harcourt in the 2021 movie, will feature on the HBO Max series too.

No real story details yet, other than this being a series that will explore Peacemaker’s origins, nor a release date. For his part, Gunn has mentioned that this all ties into a wider DC universe.

“For those of you asking, this show is connected to the DC film universe. I think we’ll be the first show to air that is,” Gunn said.

With The Suicide Squad and even The Batman taking the TV route, it surely won’t be long before DC joins Marvel in attempting to take over the small screen. But only one has the T-1000 on their side.

