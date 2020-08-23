Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealed at DC FanDome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been announced at DC FanDome, and its first trailer nailed the vibe perfectly.

The brand new game from developer Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced with quite a spectacular trailer, featuring brilliant comedy vibes from Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

The Suicide Squad is tasked with assassinating Superman, but it's not quite the Superman we were expecting. This is very much an evil Superman, although he can still be distracted by a hit in the noggin.

You can either play it solo (with bots taking up the other Suicide Squad members), or with up to three of your friends for four-play co-op. If you're playing single-player, you can switch between the different Suicide Squad members at any time you want during the game - you're never locked to a single character.

The game is due to arrive in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC - so unlike Gotham Knights, there's no current-gen release for this Warner Bros. Games title.

Take a look at the first Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer below:

Their mission is to actually take down the Justice League - yes all of them - but it's not exactly clear what's happened to cause all the good guys to get the glowy evil eyes or anything.

Sadly, no gameplay was shown off during the DC FanDome event, so we'll have to hold out for another event to get a good look at the game. However, Rocksteady's Sefton Hill did take to the stage to answer some questions about the upcoming Suicide Squad title.

This is a continuation of the Arkham universe that Rocksteady has created, but Hill promises that it's going to be a "totally new experience". It's still very much a character-driven game though, with the focus being on the personality of the various Suicide Squad members.

"Suicide Squad is a unique new franchise for gaming and we've been able to put our own spin on it and create something special," explains Hill.

"When you're creating a game you're creating a universe and you want to build it with real heart and soul inside it."

There's a lot of focus on melee combat and unique traversal moves, which makes it actually sound quite a lot like Insomniac's Sunset Overdrive.

Plus, it's set in Metropolis, so expect a whole new overworld to explore.