Succession season 3 adds Adrien Brody to cast

Succession season 3 has added another new face to its cast – Adrien Brody is joining the critically acclaimed HBO show.

Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar, the Roy family's global media empire. After season 2 ended with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) ambushing his father Logan (Brian Cox), the future of the company is in a perilous position. Alexander Skarsgård is another new addition to the cast for season 3 – he will play a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

After production was delayed due to COVID-19, filming is currently underway in New York. As well as Strong and Cox, returning cast members include Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Mcfadyen, and Nicholas Braun.

Succession is the second HBO show Brody has booked recently – he's also set to appear in a currently untitled series about the Los Angeles Lakers as part of an ensemble cast that includes John C. Reilly, Bo Burnham, and Sally Field.

On the big screen, Brody is a frequent collaborator with Wes Anderson, appearing in several of the director's movies including The Grand Budapest Hotel , Fantastic Mr. Fox , and the upcoming The French Dispatch. His other upcoming projects include the Netflix movie Blonde, a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, alongside Ana de Armas and Bobby Cannavale, and an untitled murder mystery co-starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo.