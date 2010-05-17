StreetDance 3D review - Though it should’ve been seriously naff, this British hip-hop hoofer hits the right groove.



The likeable Nichola Burley stars as Carly, a dancer who must lead her crew to glory via collaboration with a posh ballet school.



Familiar plot moves, then, but StreetDance impresses with choreography that synchs with the 3D effects and fashion/music choices that chime with real teen tastes.



Those who think N-Dubz is a lime scale remover can still enjoy Charlotte Rampling’s regal turn as the ballet teacher.



Skillfully pitched at its market, this is joyful in a way only the professionally grumpy (dads, film critics) could object to.