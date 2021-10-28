The Steam Halloween Sale is live now, here are 10 deals we're scared you'll miss

The Steam Halloween Sale is live now with some scary-good deals – whether you're looking for fresh horrors or just some new games to get you through to the holidays.

The sale kicked off today and will conclude on Monday, November 1, which is par for the course since Valve usually keeps its Steam sale dates for Halloween short and sweet. There aren't any overarching minigames to play or special trading cards to collect, but there are a bunch of games to buy across all genres (which is good news for everybody who finds just looking at that eyeball rose creepy enough).

You can load up Steam on your account to get a set of personalized recommendations, but here's a list of 10 discounts which you can't miss - some are super deep in general, and others are surprisingly cheap given how new some of these games are. By the way, Deathloop is currently discounted too, though it's doing its own thing rather than being part of the Halloween sale.

Once the Steam Halloween sale wraps up on November 1, we won't have to wait too long for more savings: the Steam Autumn Sale will kick off on November 24 with a whole new selection of discounts.