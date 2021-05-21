Star Wars spin-off Rangers of the New Republic is reportedly not in active development

Star Wars spin-off Rangers of the New Republic might be on the back burner. According to Variety, the spin-off "is not currently in active development".

The Disney Plus show was first announced in 2020 at Disney's Investor's Day event. It was speculated to focus on Gina Carano's Cara Dune – if that was the case, it wouldn't be all that surprising that the project seems to have been at least temporarily shelved, as Carano and Lucasfilm's working relationship recently came to an end after controversial social media posts from the actor. Carano was also reported to have had her own canceled spin-off.

Star Wars fans shouldn't be too disappointed by the news, though. This was just one of many projects that are still heading to Disney Plus. The Book of Boba Fett lands in December, then The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to follow sometime afterward. There's also an Ahsoka live-action series in the works, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is currently shooting, and a series focused on Diego Luna's Rogue One character Cassian Andor is on the way.

Over on the big screen, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is helming new movie Rogue Squadron, while Kevin Feige is set to produce his own unknown Star Wars film, and Rian Johnson's trilogy is still set to happen eventually.

Meanwhile, the final season of The Clone Wars animated series was recently released on Disney Plus, and animated spin-off The Bad Batch is streaming weekly now. In yet another corner of the galaxy far, far away, Disney has made a working lightsaber for a new hotel.

It's possible that Rangers of the New Republic could be picked up again eventually, but at the moment, Star Wars' release slate is looking packed enough as it is.

While you wait for The Book of Boba Fett, check out our full guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to get up to speed on what's next in the galaxy far, far away, and find the best Disney Plus sign-up prices and deals.