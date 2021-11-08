Star Wars: Rogue Squadron delay could push it into 2024

Work on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has been delayed, with the new fighter-pilot film no longer set to enter production in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a report that attributed the delay to director Patty Jenkins' schedule: while it was originally set to enter production next year, Jenkins' filming plans are just too packed for that to be realistic right now. As such, the film is unlikely to hit its originally announced release date of December 22, 2023, though it has not yet been officially moved.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was previously slated to be the first new Star Wars movie to debut since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, though it remains to be seen if that will still be the case as Rogue Squadron slips out of the production calendar or if another project will beat it to the silver screen. Other Star Wars films in development include projects from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Specifics are still scarce on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, though Jenkins has said it's " really important to honor" the Rogue Squadron novels and games which preceded it . In the original Star Wars Expanded Universe, X-wing pilot Wedge Antilles (who had a prominent cameo in a Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Easter egg ) reformed Rogue Squadron with a team of ace pilots to continue the fight against the Imperial Remnant after the destruction of the second Death Star.