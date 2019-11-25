Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameos revealed – Ed Sheeran and Lin Manuel Miranda look set to appear in Episode 9

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has almost arrived! And, with every day that passes, we seem to be learning something new about Episode 9. Today, not only has the first clip from the movie been released, but we also a first look at two potential cameos.

In a teaser released by the official Star Wars YouTube account, both Game of Thrones actor Ed Sheeran and Hamilton maestro Lin Manuel Miranda appear on the set of Rise of Skywalker. While you can see Miranda's face (he appears to be playing a Resistance fighter), Sheeran looks set to be covered by stormtrooper armour. For those who want to see the pair in action, they appear at the 52 second point in the above clip.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the trilogy of trilogies, bringing an end to the Skywalker saga. It was recently revealed that, in January, LucasFilm will announce the director of the next Star Wars movie, which will be released in December 2022. Whether that movie will be a prequel or sequel remains unknown.

We'll know more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reaches cinemas on December 19 (UK) and December 20 (US). Until then, check out some of the biggest Rise of Skywalker theories.

With a month before Rise of Skywalker reaches the big screen, there's time to catch up on all those Star Wars movies on the small screen. Why not enhance your watch with one of the best Black Friday TV deals available now.