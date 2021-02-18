Star Wars: Hunters is a "competitive arena combat game" featuring brand-new characters

Star Wars: Hunters, a new multiplayer title for the Nintendo Switch and mobile, was announced during last night's Nintendo Direct.

A brief teaser trailer gave us a few hints as to what we might expect, panning past holograms a number of new characters, from a Flametrooper and a Sith fighter to an axe-wielding Wookie and a Mandalorian-style bounty hunter. From there, a blast door opens on what seems to be a gladiatorial arena. It's hard to get a sense of what's going on from the fog of war, but you can certainly hear the roar of the crowd and see the telltale flicker of a Jedi's blue lightsaber.

Beyond that teaser, there's not much to go on for those trying to figure out what Star Wars: Hunters actually is, but a press release from developer Zynga goes into a little more detail. The team describes its upcoming title as "a competitive arena combat game," featuring "thrilling, squad-based multiplayer battles." That sounds a little like a mobile Star Wars MOBA, in the vein of the likes of Pokemon Unite and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

While details are scarce, hopefully we'll find out more pretty soon. Star Wars: Hunters is due to release later this year, so there's likely to be more on offer in the coming months. If you can't wait that long, you can keep your nose to the ground for news on Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game, but that's likely to be even further away.

For everything else on show, here's everything announced during last night's Nintendo Direct.