Star Wars: Diego Luna confirms the Cassian Andor Disney Plus series is filming

While The Mandalorian continues on Disney Plus, two new Star Wars series are also headed our way. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show is set to start filming in 2021, and a spinoff series focused on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor is currently in production.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna revealed that he was in London for a "tiny little thing, a short film with some friends." When Kimmel mentioned Disney Plus and Lucasfilm, Luna responded: “They’re my friends, yeah.”

While talking about where in the Star Wars timeline the spinoff is set, Luna commented: "It is a weird one, it’s basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One. The story of the character before... I can spoil the ending, I guess."

When Kimmel pointed out Rogue One already gave away the eventual ending – considering the film saw all of the main characters die – meaning Luna had already spoiled the show, the actor answered: "Yeah, I did, I did, and we did, successfully, which was great."

He went on to say: "It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending, then you can take care of the little nuances and all the layers, I think it’s fun to do something that is not just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that."

Details about the Cassian series are scarce at the moment, but it’s exciting to know the project is already in production. We do know that Alan Tudyk is returning as the droid K-2SO, and Genevieve O’Reilly is back as Mon Mothma. Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller have roles in the show too, as does Good Omens’ Adria Arjona. We also might see the series in 2021.

