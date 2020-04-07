New Disney Plus preview dates several Star Wars and MCU series for 2021 and 2022

A Disney Plus preview slate appears to narrow down the release windows for multiple upcoming Star Wars and Marvel TV shows, including the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan series.

The news comes from a French Disney presentation that highlights the key content coming in the years ahead. Scroll right down the catalogue and you can see what's due in 2021 and 2022. There, we see that the Cassian Andor Rogue One spin-off is supposedly scheduled for 2021, while Obi-Wan is apparently on track for 2022.

On the MCU side of things, meanwhile, the three announced series that don’t have a release window – Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk – are placed in the 2022 section.

Now, this is far from officially official – and hasn’t been confirmed elsewhere – but it’s interesting to see both the Rogue One spin-off potentially arriving before Obi-Wan, and 2022 being filled by a trio of Marvel newcomers.

Expect plans to change, however. In terms of productions themselves, the Obi-Wan series has undergone a shake-up, with a recent report outlining that the show has been reduced from six episodes to four. New scripts and story drafts are also allegedly on the way.

There’s also the increased wave of coronavirus delays affecting the industry to consider. Even Cassian Andor’s 2021 release looks slightly optimistic on the face of nothing being filmed as of writing, while the recent Marvel Phase 4 delays hint that large-scale shifts won’t be a move out of the ordinary in Disney’s future.

Even so, one thing is clear: the near future is bright for Disney Plus, whether you’re more a fan of the superhero side of things or fancy a handful more trips to a galaxy far, far away.

