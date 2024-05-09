Helldivers 2's helmets once played a far larger role, but the devs "unfortunately had to cut it due to, well, having to ship the game"

Helmets in Helldivers 2 used to have way more influence on how you play the game, but alas, the idea was scrapped as developer Arrowhead Game Studios needed to actually ship the dang game.

That comes from Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt, who has been taking fan questions on the game's official Discord server. One such question was whether the developers had plans to add traits to helmets or capes. The latter are key for those with a passion for fashion while spreading democracy, though they remain largely cosmetic for now. While capes will likely stay that way, we've been offered more hope for helmets.

"Not to capes, but I know there's a conversation on helmets," Pilestedt says. Originally, each helmet was going to have a unique 'HUD' – so medics would be able to see health, recon would get enemy outlines, etc. But we unfortunately had to cut it due to... Well, having to ship the game."

That's not to say we're getting the cut feature for sure, but who knows what the future holds. Pilestedt talks elsewhere about other potential plans like melee weapons – he may have seen concepts for a "ceremonial saber and bayonet somewhere," though he doesn't know if they are in the game's actual plans.

Another fan brought up previous comments relating to VRR and 40fps on quality mode, to which Pilestedt says: "With the success of the game and with everything that has happened, a lot of our plans have been put on the back foot. We are still always pursuing technical variability to provide the best experiences. But so much is added to our 'to-do pile' that we have to reprioritize constantly. Eventually, I hope we'll be able to get there."

That seems to be the general tone regarding new content. While Helldivers 2 does get new goodies through Battle Pass-like Warbonds, the team is mainly focusing on improving the game experience right now.

The Helldivers 2 director is still talking to PlayStation and Valve about relisting the shooter "everywhere" after the PSN mandate saw the game pulled in over 170 countries.