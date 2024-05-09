This Samsung QLED TV is a great PS5 display that looks like a painting, and it's down to its lowest price

Believe it or not, some people don’t like big TVs dominating their living rooms. Yes, I know, if you’re a PS5 fan or an Xbox devotee then that’s probably going to be hard to comprehend, but you might already be trying to convince a loved one or anyone else you share your space with to let you upgrade your current dinky display. If that’s the case, I may have a solution for you, as Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ will let you disguise your new console screen as contemporary art.

Sounds like a plan? Well, you’ll want to head over to Amazon and pick up the Samsung Frame, as a 31% discount has knocked it down from $1,297.99 to $897.99. For well under a grand, you’re getting a 50-inch 4K display that can rival some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X while possessing arty Kameleon superpowers. As you can imagine, a high-spec screen that can make itself look like a Monet has widespread appeal, and this model only tends to drop to this price occasionally. It’s actually the same record low that featured during Black Friday, so you can rest assured that you didn’t miss a better offer during last year’s event.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – surely a TV that can pose as art comes with caveats? Well, no, this panel actually provides the same 4K 60Hz punch as many of Samsung’s other best gaming TV contenders. In fact, it arguably has an edge over ordinary models, as its matte finish screen will easily fend off distracting reflections while you play. It’s also worth noting that this is a QLED display we’re talking about, so you’ll benefit from elevated brightness and vivid colors that can hold up against even the top OLED options out there.

Samsung The Frame 50-inch | $1,279 $897.99 at Amazon

Save $382 - A 31% discount has brought Samsung’s decorative TV back down to its lowest price. The screen tends to only drop briefly below $1,000 every few months, and this is the same price tag that it wore during Black Friday 2023. Buy it if:

✅ You want a stylish TV

✅ You appreciate art

✅ You’re fed up with black rectangles



Don't buy it if:

❌ You couldn’t care less about art

❌ A painting would look out of place in your space Price check: Best Buy $899 | Walmart $897.99

Should you buy Samsung’s The Frame TV?

This is going to sound a little odd, but if you or someone you live with would rather not have a TV in their living room, this is the television for you. Let’s be real, big black squares haunting the walls of your space can spoil whatever aesthetic you’re going for, but this framed panel has the ability to look like a legitimate painting and contribute to whatever vibe you’re going for.

Of course, all that will mean nothing to you if you’re looking to pair your PS5 with the best QLED TV out there, and Samsung’s solution can thankfully also fulfill that brief. Sure, the main draw is the screen’s customizable wood-effect bezel and digital art store access, but it also boasts game-boosting attributes like Quantum HDR as well as Tizen smart features.

Of course, if you don’t have to worry about convincing someone else to let you have a 50-inch PS5 screen in your space, then you might want to consider the Samsung QN90A instead. This 144Hz flagship speedster has an edge if you’re serious about playing FPS games at high frame rates, but it will set you back more and sort of look like you’ve got a huge gaming monitor sitting in the living room.

