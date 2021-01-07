Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is the next free Epic Games Store title, and will be available at no cost from January 14 to January 21.

As GamesRadar previously reported , Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is a jam-packed version of the original game that includes every customization option available since the title's launch for free - they were previously available as in-game purchases. That means you can get all of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content, which includes a Heroes vs. Villains location and BB-9, as well as over 25 Hero appearances (including appearances for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren), over 125 Trooper and Reinforcement appearances, and close to 200 emotes, voice lines, and victory poses. That's a lot of content, and it's all for free.

With EA ceasing support for Star Wars Battlefront 2 last year, it's nice to see players will get a chance to enjoy the game and all its extras for free on the Epic Games Store - even if you'll have to move relatively quickly to snag your copy. If you end up hooked, you can buy the base game and all the Celebration Edition contents for $15.99 on Origin , or for free if you're an EA Play member.

This is the first time the game has been available on the Epic Games Store, so it will likely be available for purchase after the free week ends on January 21. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is great fun, so if you have some free time starting January 14, you should definitely check it out.