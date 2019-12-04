Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition includes all customization content from launch through to the latest The Rise of Skywalker update

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been out for nearly two years, and the Celebration Edition is here to, well, celebrate. On December 5, the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will launch digitally on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, bringing with it the entire collection of customization content available since the game's launch, including items from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker . You can buy the Celebration Edition for $24.99 from the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store, or for $29.99 on Origin. EA Access members will get the update for free.

To clarify, since the game debuted in November 2017, customization items were available as in-game purchases. If you wanted a special Death Trooper outfit or a Hero emote, you'd have to buy it. The Celebration Edition comes with over 350 customization options that were previously available only as in-game purchases, so if you buy this special version of Battlefront 2, you'll get all of the older customization items, as well as special Rise of Skywalker content. According to the official EA site, the Celebration Edition contains:

The base game, including all past and upcoming free game updates as they release

More than 25 Hero appearances, including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory poses

And the special Rise of Skywalker content, which drops on December 17, includes:

A new co-op and Heroes vs. Villains location in the mysterious jungle planet seen in the last trailer for Rise of Skwyalker.

New reinforcements from the sequel era including the Infiltrator class Sith trooper of the first Order, a First Order Jet Trooper, and a new "Gunner" and "Spy"

Hero Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo

BB-8 and BB-9E will join the game in January

It's important to note that purchasing Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition will get you "all customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch and up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content on December 20, 2019" which means any customization content that drops after December 20, 2019 will not be included.