Marvel fans shocked by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s No Way Home no-show

Spider-Man: No Way Home now has a full-length trailer – but it's still missing two key components.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are nowhere to be seen in the new trailer, although there are appearances from past villains : Alfred Molina's Doc-Ock, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and Green Goblin can all be spotted.

Marvel fans were – as you can imagine – shocked and disappointed by this turn of events, as many were convinced that this trailer was finally going to confirm the long-rumored involvement of past Peter Parkers in the movie. Others remain convinced, though.

when tobey maguire and andrew garfield aren’t in the #NoWayHome trailer pic.twitter.com/1MyiZA07eeNovember 17, 2021 See more

"Yeah bro Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield will appear on the second trailer of No Way Home" pic.twitter.com/bMS0Jc2f4XNovember 17, 2021 See more

Me if I don’t see tobey maguire and andrew garfield in the #NoWayHome trailer after all the so called leaks lol pic.twitter.com/SazYPW9d5SNovember 16, 2021 See more

me pretending to be shocked when tobey maguire and andrew garfield shows up in the movie#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/3kJqVjU15lNovember 17, 2021 See more

Garfield, of course, remains adamant that he's not in the movie. "I'm not in [Spider-Man: No Way Home]," he said in an interview on The Today Show that aired pre-trailer release. "I love Spider-Man, I always have. I was so happy to have played the part. I'm so excited to see what they do with the third one."

However, an alternate trailer may suggest otherwise – the Brazilian version of the new trailer shows Lizard seemingly being punched by an invisible force. Could Garfield or Maguire's Spider-Man have been edited out? Some people certainly think so.

"Don’t be sad guys, it’s Marvel specialty to erase people from trailers, totally erased Sylvie in Loki’s trailer," said one Twitter user, attaching screenshots as proof.

don’t be sad guys, it’s marvel specialty erase people from trailers, totally erased Sylvie in Loki’s trailer. #Marvel #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer #SpiderManNoWayHome #Loki #TobeyMaguire #AndrewGarfield #TomHolland #Zendaya #TrailerTuesday pic.twitter.com/cBOJRRBISyNovember 17, 2021 See more