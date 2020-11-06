Spider-Man: Miles Morales pays tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is paying tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement courtesy of a side quest. In the game, players can take on this particular quest that gives you the goal of looking out for the people of New York City, specifically the neighborhood of Harlem known for its rich African-American culture that the game heavily focuses on. When the quest is completed, players will receive the Uptown Pride Spidey Suit, a black and gold suit that gives Miles the mantle of Harlem's very own Spider-Man.

Upon receiving the suit, players will be shown a cutscene that prominently displays the suit and shows Miles positioned in front of a large Black Lives Matter mural, paying tribute to the movement that has been particularly important this year. As shown in Kotaku's review of the game , the large, colorful mural can also be spotted during gameplay.

Much of Miles Morales' time as Spider-Man has been heavily influenced by his background as an Afro-Latino superhero. Harlem in particular takes a huge role in the upcoming game, with the team having gone through extensive research work to make sure they properly represented the iconic neighborhood. The experience of being black in America has been inextricably tied to Miles ever since his debut in the comics world, and this is just the latest example of how his world attempts to reflect the culture of the real world.

Miles' unique experience as New York's Spider-Man was also highlighted in the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he encountered other Spider-mans from throughout the various universes that exist in Marvel's canon.

Players can get their hands on the new Spidey Suit and check out the tribute to the movement when Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuts on November 12.