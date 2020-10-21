Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a "coming of age story" says Insomniac

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is setting the stage for the hero hailing from Earth-1610 to come of age. In an interview with Game Informer , Brian Horton, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, broke down the process of creating the game's world and Miles's role in it.

Much of Miles's journey is slated to involve taking up the mantle of being New York's only Spider-Man, passed on by his mentor, Peter Parker. "We really see this as a coming of age story," said Horton, "and he's going to grow as a character." Horton then details a pivotal scene in the game where Miles comes to the aid of Peter, landing a critical punch on supervillain Rhino while filled with bioelectricity.

Horton also gave his perspective on the game's crafting of the rich culture and life of Manhattan's iconic Harlem neighborhood. "I would like to say [...] that Harlem is probably one of the most important characters in our game, because [...] it's what Miles is fighting for," he said. "Harlem and the people he loves is the heart and soul of this game." Horton also detailed the team's research trips to Harlem to get a full scope of the area, stating that everything from the local murals to the people on the streets shaped the game's vision.

Ultimately, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is about Miles coming into his own as a web-slinger and learning what it takes to be New York City's hero. "He feels the weight of responsibility on his shoulders," added Horton. "He understands what it means."

Players will get in on the action and take on Miles's journey firsthand on November 12, 2020, when Spider-Man: Miles Morales drops.