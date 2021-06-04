Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel casts Issa Rae as Spider-Woman

The star from HBO's Insecure is the first new cast member confirmed for Spider-Verse 2

Issa Rae in Insecure
Insecure star Issa Rae has been cast as Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman, in the untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

This marks the first major casting news to surface about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Rae joins returning cast members Shameik Moore, who leads as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen.

It's been just about a year since the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel entered production, but we still don't have any plot details or release date. Thanks to a Variety report from April, we do know the sequel is being helmed by a trio of directors including Joaquin Do Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami, Soul, Star Trek: Discovery), and Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse production designer). 

