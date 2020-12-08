Spider-Man 3 brings back Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius

The untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will reportedly see the return of Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius, a role the actor played in 2004's Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire.

According to THR, this follows rumors from late last month sparked when GWW reported that Molina had been seen on the Spider-Man 3 set. With the news of his casting, this brings three generations of Spider-Man into the fold for the upcoming Far From Home sequel.

ICYMI, Jamie Foxx is also said to be reprising his role from an earlier Spider-Man movie - that of Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. J.K. Simmons has also said that he's already filmed another appearance as The Daily Bugle publisher J.J. Jameson after appearing in a post-credits sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Finally, Foxx himself suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that Spider-Man 3 could feature three different Spider-Men, which would almost certainly mean the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Despite Sony issuing a very soft denial of Maguire and Garfield's rumored return, a recent, now-deleted video from Sony's Latin American YouTube channel heavily implies that Tom Holland, Maguire, and Garfield all exist in a multiverse as different Peter Parkers, and that the three actors will come together in the upcoming threequel. That might sound crazy at first glance, but also consider that Spider-Man 3 is bringing in Benedict Cumberbatch's reality-bending Doctor Strange as a new mentor to Peter Parker, and it starts to make a lot of sense.

