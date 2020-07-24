Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cinema release date set for April 2022

Paramount Pictures has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to come to cinemas in April 2022.

The upcoming sequel following the adventures of the famous speedy blue hedgehog will be hitting the big screen on April 8, 2022, two years on from the release of the first movie which was released in Febraury.

News of a live-action sequel was first reported back in May, with Variety officially confirming a second movie is on the way. Director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters John Miller and Pat Casey who worked on the first movie will be returning to bring us the sequel. While we've yet to have confirmation on the returning cast members, Ben Schwartz took to Twitter to confirm that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially happening. Swartz was the voice of Sonic in the first movie, so it looks like we can see him reprise his role once again for round two.

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5dJuly 24, 2020

This year has seen many upcoming releases hit with delays in the world of movie as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the delays came to light during Comic-Con 2020, where it was confirmed that the next Spider-Man film has been pushed to December 2022. Other films such as A Quiet Place 2, The Top Gun 2 movie Maverick, and Avatar sequels have also been hit by delays.

While all release dates are subject to change, for now, it looks like we can look forward to seeing Sonic return to cinemas in early 2022.

