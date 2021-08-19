Skyrim: Anniversary Edition bundles in 500 community mods this November

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is coming on November 11, complete with hundreds of mods bundled right into the package.

Bethesda announced the latest version of Skyrim during its QuakeCon 2021 stream, revealing the new version headed to PC, PS4, PS5 (via backwards compatibility), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. You'll also be able to upgrade your copy of Skyrim Special Edition if you already own that version of the game on PC, PS4, or Xbox One for free.

The highlight for Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is the fact that it bundles in more than 500 pieces of content from the Creation Club - the full list includes additional quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, and spells. It also means you'll be able to officially fish - like, with a rod, not just with your hands - for the first time in Skyrim history. It's been a long time coming and now we've finally arrived.

On top of the community content, Anniversary Edition includes the base version of Skyrim and all three of its big DLC expansions: Dragonborn, Dawnguard, and Hearthfire. Meandering through all 500 included mods should be an excellent way to keep yourself occupied while you wait for Starfield , the next big open-world RPG for Bethesda - though you may need to pace yourself if you want them to last until The Elder Scrolls 6 arrives.

