She-Hulk will see the return of a Doctor Strange character, according to the official synopsis

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has its first trailer and an official synopsis – which confirms a previously rumored appearance from a fan-favorite MCU character.

The show's official synopsis reads: "Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong."

This isn't the first time we've seen Wong and Abomination sharing a screen recently – in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , the pair are briefly seen fighting each other at the Golden Dagger Club, which is owned by Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). In this scene, they seem to actually be friends and they both go through the same portal after the fight. It's not clear how the two met, but hopefully we'll find out in She-Hulk. And, of course, the Sorcerer Supreme was most recently seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

The show's titular character is played by Tatiana Maslany, who starts turning into a powerful, green version of herself after receiving a blood tranfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.