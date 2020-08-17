Shadow Warrior devs partner with Runescape publisher for 2021 multiplayer action-RPG

Runescape publisher Jagex has announced a new sci-fi multiplayer action-RPG being developed by Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind 2013's Shadow Warrior and its sequel. The untitled project will be the first game published by the company's new publishing division, Jagex Partners.

Jagex plans to release the game sometime in 2021 following open and closed beta periods. We're also being told that despite Jagex being primarily known for PC games, this new title will be available on multiple platforms. Given the release timing, there's a good chance that will include the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We also know it's being built in Unreal Engine 4 and is described as a "multi-format living game," which is another way of saying live service. Jagex calls the project "a rich, deep, connected, and customisable multiplayer action-RPG gaming experience of high adventure and explosive action set in a sci-fi universe."

"In Jagex, we've found the ideal publishing partner for a game that our talented development team can't wait to show the world. What's been clear since the very first conversation we had with Jagex Partners is that they completely understand independent development, the resources and best practice in building and maintaining a live game service, and crucially how to delight and engage players," said Flying Wild Hog CEO Michal Szustak.

So, fairly vague, businessy PR is about all we have right now, but definitely an intriguing developer/publisher duo with Flying Wild Hog and Jagex. The developer most recently worked on Shadow Warrior 3, which is set for release in 2021 and got a new gameplay trailer last month.

