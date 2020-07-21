Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay trailer is 17 minutes of silly fun

DevolverDigital has unveiled a glorious 17-minute gameplay trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, which looks about as silly, chaotic, and bloody as fans will expect. Most importantly though, the latest entry in the storied FPS series looks downright fun, with fast and fluid gunplay and sword slashing, and environments so beautiful you'll regret carving rivers of blood all throughout them.

The generous gameplay trailer comes just a couple weeks after Shadow Warrior 3 was first revealed. The sequel will mark the first time we've seen a new game in the series since 2016's Shadow Warrior 2. Here's the official synopsis:

"Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm."

With a release window set for 2021, and the only confirmed platform being PC, it's unclear whether Shadow Warrior 3 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Shadow Warrior 1 and 2 both released on PS4 and Xbox One, so it would make sense to bring it to the next-gen machines, but for now we're still waiting on an announcement.

